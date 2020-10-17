'Unprecedented': Active Covid Cases Below 8 Lakh For 1st Time In 1 Month

Coronavirus Cases in India: Daily cases has fallen from a peak of almost 100,000 in mid-September.

India has scaled an "unprecedented" peak as active coronavirus cases dropped below the 8 lakh mark for the first time in 1.5 months, the Health Ministry said this morning when the country's Covid tally surged to 74.3 lakh after 62,212 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The total number of active cases in India dropped to 7.95 lakh today as 70,816 patients fought off COVID-19 since yesterday.

About 65.2 lakh patients in the country have so far recovered from the viral disease, pushing the country's recovery rate to 87.8 per cent.

#IndiaFightsCorona#Unite2FightCorona



India scales an unprecedented peak.



ACTIVE CASES drop below the 8L mark for the first time in 1.5 months. pic.twitter.com/dlI9thleFE — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 17, 2020

Though the country continues to report the highest number of new COVID-19 daily infections in the world, the daily surge has come down from 90,000-1 lakh fresh cases in mid-September to about 70,000 in the past week.

The number of coronavirus fatalities stood at 1,12,998 after 837 deaths were registered in a day. The country's average death rate is 1.5 per cent.

The average positivity rate stood at 6 per cent as almost 10 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 9.3 crore tests have been done in the country since the pandemic's outbreak in the beginning of this year.

Globally, the coronavirus pandemic has cost the lives of 11 lakh people. At least 1,100,056 fatalities, out of 38,997,267 cases, have been reported.

Almost one in five deaths was in the United States, the hardest-hit country which has 2.2 lakh deaths from 80 lakh infections, followed by Brazil with 1.5 lakh deaths from 52 lakh cases, India with 1.1 lakh deaths from 74.3 lakh cases.

India remains the second worst affected country in the world behind the Unites States. However, it has one of the "lowest deaths per million population globally", the Health Ministry has said.