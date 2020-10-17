Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 Tally At 73.7 Lakh With Over 63,000 Cases In A Day

Coronavirus: With 895 deaths, the total fatalities reached 1,12,161.

India's COVID-19 count reached 73,70,469 on Friday with a spike of 63,371 new cases and 895 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the Ministry, the COVID-19 count includes 8,04,528 active cases, and 64,53,780 cured and discharged or migrated cases.

Further, with 895 deaths, the total fatalities due to the disease reached 1,12,161.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the total samples tested for COVID-19 in the country crossed the 9.2-crore mark.

A total of 9,22,54,927 samples have been tested in the country for COVID-19 till Thursday. This includes 10,28,622 samples tested on October 15.

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:

Oct 17, 2020 06:01 (IST) Coronavirus news: Delhi government defends its decision to reserve 80% ICU beds for COVID-19 patients



Aam Aadmi Party Government defended its decision to reserve 80 per cent ICU capacity exclusively for COVID-19 patients in private hospitals before Delhi High Court on Friday and said that plea filed by private hospital association was an attempt to secure the financial interests of the member hospitals.



Countering the petition filed by Association of Healthcare Providers India challenging the local government decision, the Delhi Government said, "The association plea is wholly misplaced, baseless and an attempt on the part of the petitioner to mislead the court and looking to secure the financial interests of the member hospitals under the garb of expressing masked concerns over securing healthcare facilities for Non-Covid patients, to be able to levy arbitrary and exorbitant medical treatment fee and other such charges from critical COVID-19 patients."



In an affidavit filed through Delhi Government Standing Counsel Sanjoy Ghose and advocate Urvi Mohan, the government reiterated that the decision only covers 33 subject private hospitals and nursing homes, out of over 1,150 private nursing homes and hospitals across the national capital city.