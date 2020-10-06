India's Covid Tally Crosses 66.85 Lakh; 61,267 New Cases, 884 Deaths In 24 Hours

More than 10.8 lakh coronavirus samples were tested in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data shows.

India reported a sharp drop in new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, with the Health Ministry data released this morning showing 61,267 fresh cases of coronavirus. With this, the total Covid cases in India have crossed 66.85 lakh with total deaths at 1,03,569, including 884 in 24 hours.

The country had recorded 74,442 new Covid cases and 903 deaths on Sunday, as per government data.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, there has been a slight fall in India's 7-day-average of new cases confirmed each day.

The country now has 9,19,023 active COVID-19 cases and more than 56.6 lakh recoveries with 75,787 more people having fought off the disease in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data shows.

The country's daily positivity rate has dipped to 5.6 per cent with an increase in testing.

The country tested 10,89,403 samples for COVID-19 on October 5, government data shows. A total of 8.1 crore samples have been tested in the country till now, the India's top medical research body ICMR said.

For a few weeks now, India's fatality rate has hovered around the 1.5 per cent mark while its recovery rate, 84.7 per cent, has remained above 80 per cent since September 20.

India - the second worst Covid-hit country in the world - added at least 23 lakh fresh coronavirus cases or 40 per cent of the country's current COVID-19 tally in September alone, government data shows.

September also saw one-third of the Covid-related deaths reported since the pandemic began. India is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to the Johns Hopkins University.