Coronavirus: 50,848 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 19% Higher Than Yesterday

Active cases have decreased by 19,327 in the last 24 hours to take the tally to 6,43,194. The daily recoveries have been outnumbering the fresh infections for 41 consecutive day now. About 68,817 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

India achieved a "historic milestone" of administering 88.09 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses in a single day on June 21, but the numbers dipped to over 53.4 lakh on Tuesday.

The Delta plus variant, a new mutant version of the Delta strain first detected in India, has been found in 22 cases in Maharashtra, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh and is a "variant of concern", the government said in a warning to these states on Tuesday evening.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is 77.8 per cent effective in protecting against COVID-19, according to data from Phase III trials conducted on 25,800 participants across India.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 8,470 new coronavirus cases - up from 6,270 cases a day ago - taking its COVID-19 tally to 59,87,521, while 188 fresh deaths pushed the count to 1,18,795, the state health department said.

The Kerala government on Tuesday announced further relaxations in the lockdown regulations, while cautioning the public against a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madhya Pradesh set a national record on June 21 by administering 16,91,967 COVID-19 vaccines.

Battling the second wave of the COVID-19 that has claimed 5,100 lives in Jharkhand, the state government is concerned as these variants like Delta, Alpha, and Kappa are said to be more transmissible.

AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine is effective against Delta and Kappa variants, which were first identified in India, the company said.