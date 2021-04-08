5 Things PM Modi Asked States To Do To Tackle Latest Covid Surge

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday discussed the alarming growth in coronavirus infections across the country with Chief Ministers, listing measures that he said needed to be taken on "war footing".
Here are the five big things PM Modi urged states to do to tackle rising COVID-19 cases:
Our emphasis should be on micro-containment zones, night curfews. Night curfews, promoted as Covid Curfews, will alert people that there is a pandemic going on.
We have to bring the positivity rate below 5 per cent.
Carry our proactive testing; It is essential to identify asymptomatic patients. Many asymptomatic people are infecting their whole families.
Aim for 70 per cent tests to be RT-PCR, ensure samples are collected properly.
Take steps to address people who are becoming too casual, fix sluggish administration.