5 Things PM Modi Asked States To Do To Tackle Latest Covid Surge

Our emphasis should be on micro-containment zones, night curfews. Night curfews, promoted as Covid Curfews, will alert people that there is a pandemic going on.

We have to bring the positivity rate below 5 per cent.

Carry our proactive testing; It is essential to identify asymptomatic patients. Many asymptomatic people are infecting their whole families.

Aim for 70 per cent tests to be RT-PCR, ensure samples are collected properly.