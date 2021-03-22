India Sees Biggest Single-Day Surge In Covid Cases Since Early November

Coronavirus: In the last 24 hours, 212 deaths linked to Covid-19 were recorded.

As India stares at the second Covid wave, 46,951 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours - biggest single-day jump since November 7 - took the country's tally to 1,16,46,081 total infections, the government data this morning showed. Of the total cases, over 1.11 crore people have recovered so far, and 1,59,97 total deaths have been recorded.

In the last one week, India has seen the sharpest surge in fresh infections in nearly four months after the spread of virus had seemed to slow down.

In the last 24 hours, 212 deaths - linked to COVID-19 - were recorded, the highest since January 9 when 228 deaths were reported in a single day.

Maharashtra, which has logged the highest number of cases since the start of the pandemic, yet again saw its biggest single-day jump in fresh cases. 30,535 new infections took the tally to 24,79,682.

Punjab (2,644), Kerala (1,875), Karanataka (1,715) and Gujarat (1,580) were the other four states that saw that recorded the highest number of infections across the country in 24 hours, per the Health Ministry data.