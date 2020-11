India COVID-19 Updates: Active cases constitute about 5 per cent of the total caseload.

Fresh coronavirus infections in the country rose by 46,232 in the last 24 hours pushing India's COVID-19 tally past 90.5 lakh, government data shows.

Up to 564 Covid patients died in the one-day period, when infections rose by 0.7 per cent with 10.6 lakh tests. The coronavirus disease has claimed more than 1.32 lakh lives till now in India.