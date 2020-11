India recorded 44,489 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with 524 coronavirus-related deaths, government data shows.

Active cases rose by 7,598 in this period even as 36,367 people recovered from the disease.

With this, the country's Covid tally rose to 92.6 lakh. Up to 1,35,223 people have also lost their lives to the viral disease since the outbreak in January.