Over 4,200 Coronavirus Cases In India In 24 hours, Biggest One-Day Jump

Coronavirus Cases, India: More than 2,200 deaths have been reported.

India recorded the biggest single-day jump in the number of coronavirus patients with 4,213 new cases in the last 24 hours and 97 deaths, which takes the total to 67,152 cases so far, Union Health Ministry said this morning. The total number of deaths in India linked to one of the most contagious illness the world has seen in recent decades has soared to 2,206.

Taking another step towards easing the coronavirus lockdown, India is set to re-start limited passenger trains from tomorrow; online bookings start today. The move comes days before the third phase of nationwide lockdown ends. Passenger services, suspended since the lockdown began March 25, will start with 15 "special" trains (total of 30 journeys) departing from Delhi and connecting cities in Assam, Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Tripura, Railways said last night.