3 More Indians Found Positive After Landing In Kerala, Total Rises To 5

With this, there are total 20 active coronavirus cases in Kerala (File)

Three more people, who were among the 363 Indians repatriated from Abu Dhabi and Dubai via special Air India flights that landed in Kerala on Thursday, have tested positive for coronavirus. With two positive cases on Saturday, the total positive cases involving those brought back from abroad to Kerala has reached five.

Earlier this month, the centre had announced that it would bring back Indian citizens stranded abroad since March, when the coronavirus lockdown was first announced. It had said aircraft and Navy ships will be used for the operation, and the passengers would have to pay for the service.

"During the journey, all these passengers would have to follow the protocols, such as the health protocols, issued by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Civil Aviation," the centre had said in a statement.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had last week said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it was dangerous to bring back Indians stranded abroad amid the coronavirus crisis without testing them.

"According to the central government, the people are being brought back without testing whether they have corona virus or not. This is very dangerous. There are 200 people in a flight. If one or two have the virus - this can be very dangerous for the country," the Chief Minister had said at news conference.

"Our fellow Indians have to be brought back but it is unfortunate that internationally followed protocols are not being followed. Have written to PM that those being brought back should be tested before the travel," he had added.