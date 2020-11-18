32 Per Cent Jump In One-Day Cases, India Covid Tally Past 89 Lakh

Coronavirus: India has a total of 89.12 lakh COVID-19 cases with 1.3 lakh deaths linked to the virus.

With a 32 per cent one-day jump in number of new coronavirus infections, India recorded 38,617 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, government data shows. The country has recorded a total of 89.12 Covid cases so far since the January outbreak.

The jump comes a day after the country recorded 29,164 new COVID-19 infections - less than 30,000 daily cases for the first time in over four months. The last time India's daily Covid number dropped to under 29,000 was on July 15.

India also saw 474 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its overall Covid-related fatalities to 1,30,993.

Total active cases fell by 6,596 taking the number of those receiving coronavirus treatment to 4,46,805.

In the last 24 hours, number of recoveries remained more than fresh cases as 44,739 people fought off the viral disease. With this, India's total number of COVID-19 recoveries crossed 83 lakh.