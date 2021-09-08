37,875 Fresh Covid Cases In India, 21.3% Higher Than Yesterday: 10 Points

Active COVID-19 cases in India account for 1.18 per cent of total cases. The recovery rate is 97.48 per cent.

At least 39,114 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate of 2.49 per cent is below the 3 per cent mark for the last 75 days.

The daily positivity rate is reported to be 2.16 per cent for the last seven days.

369 deaths due to Covid have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The third wave of Covid is already upon Mumbai, the city's Mayor has said, pointing to a sudden spike in cases. "The third-wave of Covid-19 is not coming, it is here," said Kishori Pednekar, adding that an announcement regarding the matter had already been made in Nagpur.

In 2020, India's Covid tally crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

Last year too, the tally went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

In Kerala, a state reeling under a daily increase of nearly 30,000 Covid cases, the Nipah virus has emerged as another threat, prompting the state to further heighten the alertness of its health system.

The threat of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 is still looming. It is a mutant version of B.1.617.2 strain, which was called Delta by the World Health Organisation.