36,401 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 3.4% Higher Than Yesterday

India has achieved the milestone of conducting a cumulative of 50 crore COVID-19 tests

India today logged 36,401 fresh coronavirus cases, which is 3.4 per cent higher than yesterday's numbers. The daily test positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 1.94 per cent, less than 3 per cent for last 24 days.

India has achieved the milestone of conducting a cumulative of 50 crore COVID-19 tests across the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research [ICMR] informed today. "With average daily testing of more than 17 lakhs in the month of August, India has tested 50 crore samples across the country till date. India has achieved the milestone of the last 10 crore tests in only 55 days. On July 21, 2021, India had tested 45 crore COVID-19 samples, which reached 50 crore mark on August 18, 2021," the top medical body said in a press release.

With 21,427 fresh cases, Kerala continues to be the state with most number of daily Covid cases. It reported 179 deaths.

Tamil Nadu with 1,797 fresh cases, Andhra Pradesh (1,433), Karnatka (1,365) are other southern states with over 1,000 Covid cases daily. Telangana reported 424 cases.

Maharashtra, the state with the highest overall number of cases across the country, reported 5,132 Covid cases and 158 deaths today.