35,499 COVID-19 Cases, 447 Deaths In India In 24 Hours

Active Covid cases have declined to 4.02 lakh in India. Active cases constitute 1.26 per cent of total infections. 39,686 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking total recoveries so far to over 3.11 crore.

The recovery rate has been steadily increasing. It is currently at 97.40 per cent. The daily positivity rate is at 2.59 per cent - less than 3 per cent for 14 straight days in a sign of relief. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Covid positivity rate below 5 per cent to be within the safe zone.

45 cases of Delta plus variant of COVID-19 have been reported in Maharashtra till August 8, the state health department informed on Sunday, even as the state eased restrictions.

Mumbai's suburban train network will be open from August 15 to fully vaccinated people 14 days after their second jab, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Sunday, easing more COVID-19 curbs in the most affected state in the country due to Covid.

The Haryana government also announced to lift all timing restrictions on the opening of restaurants, malls, shops and other such establishments, even as it extended the lockdown by a fortnight till August 23.

Delhi reported 66 cases of coronavirus and zero related deaths in 24 hours on Sunday while the positivity rate stood at 0.1%, data shared by the health department showed.

Over 16 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours - a sharp dip from yesterday's 55 lakh. The total doses administered in the country has exceeded 50.86 crore so far, the health ministry said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country's fight against the pandemic has received a "strong impetus" after crossing the 50 crore-milestone.

US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine has received emergency use approval in India. Four other vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V and Moderna - have been cleared for use in the country as the government aims to vaccinate all adults by the end of this year.

US-based vaccine maker Novavax has also filed for regulatory submissions for emergency use authorisation in India. In India, Novavax has partnered with Serum Institute of India to manufacture, develop and sell the vaccine. Novavax and SII have cumulative commitments to provide more than 1.1 billion doses to the COVAX Facility.