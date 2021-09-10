



34,973 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In India, 19% Lower Than Yesterday

India recorded 34,973 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, 19 per cent lower than yesterday.

The country's active caseload accounts for 1.18 per cent of the total cases (3,31,74,954).

The daily positivity rate - number of people testing positive for every 100 tests conducted - stood at 1.96 per cent; it has been less than 3 per cent for the last 11 days, according to the Health Ministry.

According to the government, more than 5.72 crore vaccine doses are still available with the government and over 71.94 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories since the country began the world's largest vaccine drive.