34,113 Fresh Covid Cases In India, 24% Lower Than Yesterday

After a month-long surge in Covid cases, led by the new variant Omicron, new infections have been steadily declining in most Indian states.

India's Active caseload currently stands at 4,78,882. This is the first time in 37 days that active cases have dropped below 5 lakh.

Active cases are 1.12 per cent of the total infections in India.

The recovery rate is currently 97.68 per cent. There were 91,930 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

India's daily positivity rate is 3.19 per cent. The weekly positivity rate stands at 3.99%.

The death count climbed to 5,09,011 with 346 more fatalities.

10,67,908 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

India has administered 172.95 crore vaccine doses since starting its national vaccination drive in January 2020.

New Delhi reported 804 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths due in the last 24 hours.