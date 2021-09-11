33,376 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In India, 4.5% Lower Than Yesterday

Kerala added 25,010 cases and 177 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 43,34,704 and the number of deaths to 22,303. The positivity rate rose to 16.53 per cent on Friday after testing 1,51,317 samples in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra reported 4,154 new coronavirus infections and 44 to the India's Covid numbers. Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 97.05 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

No virus-related death was recorded in Delhi in a day while 36 fresh cases were reported during the same period with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Friday.

In neighbouring Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced that state government employees failing to take even the first dose of Covid vaccine for any reason other than medical will be compulsorily sent on leave after September 15.

The number of active cases has increased by 870 cases to 3,91,516, comprising 1.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate stands 97.49 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.10 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the past 12 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.26 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the past 78 days, according to the government.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 3,23,74,497, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent, the data showed.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 73 crore. More than 56 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Friday.

Fully vaccinated people were 11 times less likely to die of Covid and 10 times less likely to be hospitalized compared to the unvaccinated since highly contagious Delta became the most common variant, US health authorities said Friday.