Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reported 34,973 New Cases, 260 Deaths On Friday

India reported 34,973 fresh coronavirus infections on Friday, according to the Union health ministry data. The cumulative tally of cases has increased to 3,31,74,954, while active cases have declined to 3,90,646. With 260 new fatalities, the number of deaths climbed to 4,42,009 yesterday.
The active cases comprise 1.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.49 per cent, the ministry said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting on the coronavirus situation and vaccination as the Centre noted high caseloads in states like Kerala and Maharashtra to say that there can be no room for complacency.
PM Modi stressed on the need for constant genome sequencing to monitor emergence of mutants and also to ensure increased oxygen availability, said the Prime Minister's Office in a statement.
Here are the live updates on India coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
