32,937 Fresh Covid Cases In India, 8.7% Lower Than Yesterday; 417 Deaths In 24 Hours

India today reported 32,937 new cases, which is 8.7 per cent lower than yesterday, pushing the overall cases to 3,22,25,513. The country also reported 417 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death count to 4,31,642.

Kerala, which continues to top the states in most number of daily Covid cases, reported 18,582 new infections pushing the total count to 36.69 lakh. It also reported 102 deaths, with the overall count at 18,601.

Maharashtra, which leads the states in overall cases, reported 4,797 new infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall numbers to 63,92,660. The state also reported 130 deaths in a day. Chief Minister on Sunday said the COVID-19 pandemic took everyone to "pre-independence days", and appealed to people to take the pledge to make the state and the country free of the disease.

Delhi reported 53 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its overall count to 14,37,091, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent. No fresh deaths were reported. The death count stands at 25,069.