3 Patients In Locked Down Delhi Cancer Hospital Test Coronavirus Positive

Three people undergoing treatment at a state-run Delhi cancer hospital have tested coronavirus positive. The medical centre - Delhi State Cancer Institute - had been shut by the authorities this month after a doctor was found to be infected.

The test results came days after three doctors and 17 of the nursing staff at the hospital had tested positive. With this, the total of coronavirus cases linked to the hospital has risen to 24.

The chain of infection had started a few days ago when a doctor tested positive. The source of the infection was traced to his family members, who had returned from abroad.

After the discovery, 45 members of the staff had been quarantined. 19 patients under treatment at the hospital were also tested - three of them are found to have the infection.

The hospital building's OPD, offices and labs were shut last week after the discovery of the coronavirus patient.

"It is suspected that the doctor caught the infection from her brother and sister-in-law who had just returned from the UK. She had visited their house recently," Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain had said.

A doctor couple who worked in Delhi government-run Mohalla clinics had earlier tested positive for coronavirus. They are believed to have been infected by a patient who had returned from Saudi Arabia.

Delhi has recorded a total of 669 coronavirus cases, including 9 deaths. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had earlier announced the widening of the scope of tests, on Thursday said his administration is starting "Operation SHIELD" to curb the spread of the pandemic.

"SHIELD", according to the Chief Minister, will stand for "Sealing, Home Quarantine, Isolation and Tracking, Essential Supply, Local Sanitisation and Door-To-Door Checking".

"21 areas have been identified as containment zones in Delhi. These areas have been sealed. People are not being allowed to enter or exit from these areas," he added, listing the measures taken by his government to tackle the virus.