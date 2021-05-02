Record 3,689 Covid Deaths In India In 24 Hours, Daily Cases Below 4 Lakh

India Covid cases: 2.15 lakh people have died so far due to the pandemic.

A day after India's daily Covid cases passed the grim four lakh-mark for the first time, the country saw the deadliest day of the pandemic with 3,689 deaths. The Covid caseload surged to 1.95 crore with 3.92 lakh fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the government data this morning showed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting this morning to review the measures being taken amid the unprecedented Covid surge.

Last month, in an address to nation, he had said the second Covid wave has hit India "like a storm".

