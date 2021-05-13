3.62 Lakh Fresh Covid Cases In India, 4,120 Deaths In 24 Hours: 10 Points

The active caseload comprises 15.87 per cent of the country's total infections. Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are among the states that account for 82.51 per cent of the total active cases, the ministry said.

The "resurgence and acceleration" of COVID-19 transmission in the country was a result of "several religious and political mass gathering events which increased social mixing", the World Health Organisation said after a recent risk assessment of the situation in India.

India continues to account for 95% of cases and 93% of deaths in the South-East Asia Region, as well as 50% of global cases and 30% of global deaths, the top global health body said.

India has fully vaccinated barely 2.5% of the population so far. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country currently stands at 17.70 crore, according to the Health Ministry.

Several states have reported shortage of vaccines. In the south, Karnataka has said it will temporarily suspend the COVID-19 vaccination for the age group of 18 to 44 years from tomorrow. Neighbouring Telangana, meanwhile, has sought immediate release of 13 lakh doses of vaccine - 10 lakh of covishield and 3 lakh Covaxin - from the Centre.

Amid reports of shortage, Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech have told the Centre they can ramp production up to 10 crore and 7.8 crore doses respectively by August, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

Twelve major opposition parties have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting a series of measures that included distribution of free vaccines, a stop to the work on the Rs 13,450 crore Central Vista project and divert all available resources towards handling the pandemic.

Just days after dead bodies of suspected Covid patients were spotted floating in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, fresh reports have now emerged of multiple bodies found buried in sand at two locations in UP's Unnao district, just 40 km from state capital Lucknow.

West Bengal on Wednesday registered its highest single-day spike of 20,377 new COVID-19 cases. About 10.53 lakh people have been infected in the state since the start of the pandemic, the health department said in a bulletin.