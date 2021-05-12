Word 'Indian' Not In WHO Report On Covid Variant: Government Fact-Checks

India Covid Cases: The B.1.617 variant of Covid was first found in India last October.

The government today objected to the labelling of the B.1.617 Covid variant as an "Indian variant", stressing that the word "Indian" was never used by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"Several media reports have covered the news of WHO classifying B.1.617 as variant of global concern. Some of these reports have termed the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus as an 'Indian Variant'. These media reports are without any basis, and unfounded," said an official statement.

"This is to clarify that WHO has not associated the term 'Indian Variant' with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in its 32-page document. In fact, the word "Indian" has not been used in its report on the matter," said the government's rejoinder.

The B.1.617 variant of Covid, first found in India last October, has "increased transmissibility" or spreads more quickly, WHO said on Tuesday. It has been found in 40 countries, according to the organisation.

.@WHO has not associated the term #IndianVariant with B.1.617, now classified as Variant of Concern



Details here: https://t.co/AOypVKTkfmpic.twitter.com/VDouJyVmrN — PIB India (@PIB_India) May 12, 2021

"As such, we are classifying this as a variant of concern at the global level," she said. Until now, WHO has listed it as a "variant of interest".

Three other variants of COVID-19 first detected in Britain, Brazil and South Africa are already classified as being "of concern".

The B.1.617 strain is called a double mutant because of the presence of two changes in the virus's genome, called E484Q and L452R.

This strain has pushed new Covid cases to record levels in the second wave of the pandemic, scientists believe.

The government's stern statement on the mutant's branding as an "Indian" variant comes amid political sparring over a reported drive to push "positivity" and offset criticism and "negative" reporting of India's Covid crisis.

