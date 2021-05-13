India Covid Latest News LIVE Updates: Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech To Increase Vaccine Production By August

Coronavirus: Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute.

Amid multiple states reporting a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine, Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech have submitted to the Centre their production plan for the next four months, informing they can ramp it up to 10 crore and 7.8 crore doses respectively by August, official sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said the Union Health Ministry and the office of Drugs Controller General of India had sought from both the firms their production plan for June, July, August and September, PTI reported.

The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's indigenously developed Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, are currently being used in India's inoculation drive against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has said a recent risk assessment of the situation in India found that "resurgence and acceleration" of COVID-19 transmission in the country had several potential contributing factors, including "several religious and political mass gathering events which increased social mixing," PTI reported.

Here are the Live Updates on India Coronavirus (Covid-19 Cases) Cases: