3.52 Lakh Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 2,812 Deaths In New Daily High For India

India Coronavirus Cases: More than 1.95 lakh people have died so far.

With 3,52,991 fresh Covid cases and 2,891 deaths, India saw a new record high as a deadly second wave sweeps the country. The US, Britain, France and Germany have offered support as the unprecedented surge overwhelms the country's hospitals.

This is fifth straight day that over 3 lakh cases have been recorded by the country. Nearly 10 lakh cases have been reported in the last 72 hours. Top hospitals, helpless patients and their families and friends have been sending out SOS messages for medical oxygen and medicines on social media.

The fresh surge takes the country's caseload to 1.73 crore; 1.95 lakh people have died so far after contracting the virus.