'Hundreds Of Oxygen Concentrators, Ventilators Sent To India,' Says UK

The United Kingdom on Sunday said it was sending life-saving medical equipment to India - including ventilators and oxygen concentrators - as the country battles a devastating wave of Covid infections that has seen the active caseload jump to 27 lakh and leave over 1.9 lakh dead.

"Vital medical equipment, including hundreds of oxygen concentrators and ventilators, is now on its way from the UK to India to support efforts to prevent the tragic loss of life from this terrible virus," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

"We stand side by side with India as a friend and partner during what is a deeply concerning time in the fight against COVID-19. We will continue to work closely with the Indian government and I'm determined to make sure the UK does everything it can to support the international community in the global fight against pandemic," he added.

The first shipment is expected to reach Delhi early Tuesday, with more scheduled over the coming week. In total, nine containers carrying over 600 pieces - including 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators - of vital medical equipment will be sent.