9% Rise In Covid Cases To 3.47 Lakh, Positivity Up From 16.41% To 17.94%

The active cases now comprise 5.23 per cent of the total infections.

India added nearly 3.50 lakh new Covid cases today, a nine percent jump from yesterday's 3.17 lakh cases which was also the highest in eight months. With a tally of 3.91 crore cases, India is the second worst-hit country after the US.

The active cases now comprise 5.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.50 per cent. The daily positivity rate is up from 16.41% to 17.94% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.56 per cent.

The overall count of the highly infectious Omicron variant reached 9,692 today with 29 states reporting cases of the new strain.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed the 160-crore mark. 94 per cent of India's adults have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 72 per cent are fully vaccinated, according to the government.

Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states by the Covid pandemic, recorded 46,197 fresh coronavirus cases, including 125 Omicron infections, and 37 related deaths. The daily tally was 2,500 more than a day ago when the state had reported 43,697 cases.

Delhi on Thursday reported 43 Covid deaths, which is the highest number of deaths due to the viral infection since June 10 last year when 44 people had died. The national capital logged 12,306 new Covid cases, which is 10.72 per cent lower than yesterday's number (13,785). The number of total Covid cases in the city is 17,60,272.