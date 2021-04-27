3.23 Lakh Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 2,771 Deaths In 24 Hours

This is the sixth straight day that over three lakh cases have been recorded in India. The fresh Covid figure takes the country's total caseload to over 1.76 crore. Monday's deaths have taken the total fatalities to 1,97,894.

Maharashtra reported 48,700 cases of Covid even as Mumbai recorded a drop. Several other cities in the state continue to have a high caseload despite restrictions.

After Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi have the most infections.

From tonight, Karnataka will observe a two-week shutdown in a bid to break the chain of Covid infections. The state, which reported 29,744 new cases, has seen a huge spike in infections overwhelm its health system. Up to 16,545 of the new cases are from Bengaluru.

Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise on Monday in its COVID-19 death count with 380 more people dying due to the infection. The capital recorded 20,201 cases in the last 24 hours. The dip in cases is also due to lower testing. Up to 57,690 tests were conducted on Sunday which is half of what Delhi conducts on a usual day.

Kerala on Monday announced strict measures to control the surge. Cinema halls, malls, gyms, sports complexes, swimming pools and bars in the state will remain closed indefinitely. The Pinarayi Vijayan government has said that all social, political, cultural, and religious gatherings will remain banned until further orders.

Uttar Pradesh, which is also seeing a worrying surge, logged 33,551 new Covid cases and 249 deaths on Monday. Gautam Buddh Nagar, of which Noida is a part, on Monday recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-linked deaths, with official data showing 15 people dying due to the viral disease in 24 hours.

Assam's cases rose to over 2.4 lakh on Monday as 3,137 more people tested positive for the virus. The death of 15 more people pushed the total fatalities to 1,215. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his state had a surplus of medical oxygen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden had a telephonic conversation on Monday, a day after US said it would send raw material needed to manufacture extra stocks of Covishield vaccine. The European Union, Germany, France, and several other nations, too, have assured India of help to fight its worst public health crisis.