29,616 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 5.6% Lower Than Yesterday

India today recorded 29,616 fresh Covid cases, which is 5.6 per cent lower than yesterday figures (31,382). The daily positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 1.86% per cent.

Top medical body, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), on Friday informed that even if the third wave comes in the country, its intensity will be low. The government has allowed door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination for people belonging to the differently-abled category and those with restricted mobility.

Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) drugs have been dropped from the revised clinical guidelines for the management of adult COVID-19 patients, said Indian Council of Medical Research. However, the new guidelines mention the use of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab in specific circumstances. Among the key guidelines which are routinely stressed include--wearing masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene.