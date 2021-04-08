26 Mumbai Vaccine Centres Shut, Maharashtra Flags After Centre's Charge

Covid: Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with the highest number of cases.

Twenty-six vaccination centres have been shut in Mumbai, Maharashtra said today. State health minister Rajesh Tope said they are waiting for more vaccine doses from the Centre.

Vaccination was halted in parts of the state last evening.

Among the districts that stopped giving shots was Satara. According to Vinay Gouda, the Chief Executive Officer of the Satara Zilla Parishad, the authorities ran out of doses. Pune also shut over 100 vaccination centres because of vaccine shortage, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule had tweeted.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had told NDTV, "Stocks of vaccine in the state remain only for three days."

The minister said he has told the Union health ministry that they do not have vaccine doses and most vaccination centres and had to shut down. "They are sending people back because of lack of doses," he had informed Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, he said.

Maharashtra's claim had set it on a collision course with the Centre. Dr Harsh Vardhan had accused the state of making false claims to divert attention from its mismanagement of the outbreak.

"The inability of Maharashtra government to act responsibly is beyond comprehension... The lackadaisical attitude of the state government has singularly bogged down the entire country's efforts to fight the virus," Dr Harsh Vardhan had said.

Today, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said, "This is not an issue that Centre and state should fight on. Maharashtra has double the population of Gujarat. Gujarat has got one crore doses and we have got one crore doses".

"We don't want to blame any one," he added.