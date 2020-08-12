23.29 Lakh Coronavirus Cases In India So Far, Over 70% Recovery Rate

India has reported 60,963 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of cases in the country to 23,29,638, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. With 834 new deaths, the death count in country due to the pandemic rose to 46,091.

16,39,599 people in the country have recovered from the highly contagious disease, taking the recovery rate to 70.37 per cent. India is the third worst-hit country by the pandemic after the United States and Brazil.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases, followed by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.