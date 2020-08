Coronavirus India Live Updates: India has logged 53,601 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India has logged 53,601 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours with 871 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday morning. The total number of cases in the country has now shot up to 22,68,675 with 45,257 deaths. A total of 15,83,489 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate to 69.79 per cent, the ministry said today.

