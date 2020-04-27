Centre Cancels Chinese COVID-19 Test Kit Orders, Says Won't Lose A Rupee

Coronavirus: The government said it had not paid in advance for the test kits.

Not a single rupee will be lost to Chinese firms who provided faulty COVID-19 test kits to India as the orders have been cancelled and the payments not made, the government said on Monday amid a controversy over the issue.

Coronavirus test kits made by two Chinese companies Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics have been found "under-performing" by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the government said.

It has asked states and hospitals to stop using the kits made by the two companies and since "due process followed (not going for procurement with 100% advance amount), GoI (Government of India) does not stand to lose a single rupee", an official statement said.