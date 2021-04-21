Nearly 3 Lakh Covid Cases, 2,023 Deaths: India Sees Biggest Daily Spike

This is the seventh straight day of the country seeing over two lakh new cases. India's tally of more than 1.56 crore Covid cases is the second-highest globally, behind the United States and ahead of Brazil's. 1,82,553 deaths have been recorded so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday night. He said the need of the hour is to save the country from a lockdown, asking state governments to treat lockdowns only as the last resort and concentrate on micro-containment zones.

Maharashtra - worst-affected state - on Tuesday reported 62,097 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 39.6 lakh. 519 more patients died of the infection. Along with the lockdown-like restrictions that are already in place in the state, more restrictions are likely to come into force. Ministers have recommended a full lockdown to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and have left the final decision to him.

After Maharashtra, the southern states of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have the highest number of infections.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 28,395 coronavirus cases as it registered its biggest ever single-day spike. After several SOS appeals from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain for oxygen supply at hospitals, there was relief for some of the city's biggest hospitals after they received stocks of medical oxygen.

Kerala on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 infections with 19,577 cases, taking the state's tally to over 12.72 lakh. Deaths of 28 patients were reported on the same day.

In neighbouring Karnataka, the BS Yediyurappa government has announced a stricter set of measures to attempt to control the massive Covid spike being witnessed by the state. These include a statewide night and weekend curfew, and the closure of educational and many commercial establishments in a bid to avoid gatherings. Karnataka and capital Bengaluru reported single-day highs of new cases with 21,794 new cases in the state, of which 13,782 are from Bengaluru.

In Uttar Pradesh, nearly 30,000 new cases were detected. The state will offer the Covid vaccine free of cost from May 1, when India's vaccine net will widen to include all people over the age of 18.

Mizoram on Tuesday became the first northeastern state to declare a week-long lockdown from Tuesday to April 26. The state also has the second least numbers of COVID-19 cases in the nation after Lakshadweep, with 5,085 total confirmed cases and 12 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry data.