India Records 19,740 New Coronavirus Cases, 7% Lower Than Yesterday

The active COVID-19 cases in India comprise 0.70 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020 -- the active caseload at present is 2,36,643, lowest in 206 days.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.98 per cent, highest since March 2020. At least 23,070 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total number of recoveries to 3,32,48,291 in India.