India Records 19,740 New Coronavirus Cases, 7% Lower Than Yesterday

New Delhi: India reported less than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases (19,740) in the last 24 hours, seven per cent lower than yesterday's figure when the country recorded 21,257 cases.
The active COVID-19 cases in India comprise 0.70 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020 -- the active caseload at present is 2,36,643, lowest in 206 days.
The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.98 per cent, highest since March 2020. At least 23,070 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total number of recoveries to 3,32,48,291 in India.
The daily positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 1.56 per cent, less than 3 per cent for last 40 days. The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.62 per cent in India.