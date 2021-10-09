Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 3.39 Crore Covid Cases In India So Far, 4.50 Lakh Deaths

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.96 per cent

India reported 21,257 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, which is just five per cent lower than Thursday's figure when the country reported 22,431 cases. The country also reported 271 deaths due to coronavirus.

The active COVID-19 cases in India comprise 0.71 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020 -- the active caseload at present is 2,40,221, lowest in 205 days.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.96 per cent, highest since March 2020. At least 24,963 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total number of recoveries to 3,32,25,221 in India.

Oct 09, 2021 05:45 (IST) Hungary, Serbia Agree To Recognise India's Covid Vaccine Certificate: Centre

Hungary and Serbia agreed for mutual recognition of India's COVID-19 vaccination certificate, informed Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

He said that the recognition of the vaccination certificates will cater to help people move across countries for education, business, tourism and other things in the post-pandemic world.

"Yet another country recognizes India's vaccination certificate! Traditional friendship with Serbia translates into mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates!" Mr Bagchi said in a tweet.