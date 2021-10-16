India Records 15,981 New COVID-19 Cases, 5.7% Lower Than Yesterday

The government has been constantly putting efforts to speed up the vaccination drive across the country. 97.23 crore vaccine doses have been given so far.

The national recovery rate is currently at 98.08 per cent, which is the highest since March last year, according to the official data. 17,861 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the number of total recoveries to 3,33,99,961.

The daily positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 tests - stands at 1.73 per cent, less than 3 per cent for last 47 days. The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

A total of 8,36,118 vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 58.98 crore coronavirus tests have been conducted so far including 9,23,003 samples tested yesterday.

Delhi recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 26 fresh cases on Friday with the positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to the official data.

Kerala recorded 8,867 new Covid-19 cases and 67 deaths on Friday, according to the state health bulletin.

The country is opening up slowly with precautions. Amid the festival season, experts have cautioned against laxity.

The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple will reopen today at 5 pm for 'Thula Masam' pooja, a press release issued by The Travancore Devaswom Board said on Friday. The devotees will be allowed only on the basis of the virtual booking system. They either have to produce their double dose vaccination certificate or an RT-PCR negative certificate before entering the temple.