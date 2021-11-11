13,091 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 14% Higher Than Yesterday: 10 points

Over 11.89 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in India in the last 24 hours, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

The active caseload in the country presently stands at 1,38,556 which is the lowest in 266 days.

The recovery rate in India currently stands at 98.25, which is the highest since March 2020.

At least 13,878 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered is 3,38,00,925.

After recording five fresh coronavirus cases, Arunachal Pradesh's infection tally rose to 55,202 on Thursday. The north-eastern state now has 47 active cases, while 54,875 people have recovered from the disease so far.

COVID-19 was recently discovered in a pet dog in the UK. According to UK's Chief Veterinary Officer, the infection was confirmed following tests at the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) laboratory in Weybridge on November 3. The dog is now recovering at home.

The weekly positivity rate of 1.18 per cent is less than 2 per cent for last 48 days.

Daily positivity rate of 1.10 per cent is less than 2 per cent for the last 38 days.

Some 340 people have died of Covid in the last 24 hours. During this period, the total vaccinations are 110.23 crore.