India Sees Lowest Daily Rise In Covid Cases Since Early March (13,058)

The WHO has acknowledged that "many people are waiting for the recommendation for Covaxin", for emergency use but it added in the same breath that it can't cut corners. Covaxin is one of the three approved vaccines that have been used in India for the country's vaccination drive for adults.

India has so far given 98.67 crore vaccine doses; the aim is to fully vaccinate 108 crore adults by the end of this year. The country has so far logged 3,40,94,373 infections since the start of the pandemic.

Amid festive season, Bihar has made Covid tests mandatory for those coming from other states during Diwali and Chhath festivals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Uttarakhand government on Monday for giving one shot of doses to all adults.

In Maharashtra, the state with the highest number of overall cases (65,93,182), amusement parks will be allowed to reopen from Friday while shops and restaurants will be permitted to stay open beyond 10 pm in fresh easing of Covid curbs.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said schools will reopen for students of classes 1 to 5 in the state.

Kerala continues to see the highest number of cases in the country; 6,676 cases were logged since yesterday.

In Delhi, a new children-friendly vaccination centre has come up as the focus now turns towards kids.

Worldwide, over 24 crore cases have been logged since the start of the pandemic and 49 lakh deaths.