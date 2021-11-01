12,514 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 2.4% Lower Than Yesterday

Active cases account for 0.46 per cent of total cases, the lowest since March 2020.

India's daily Covid graph showed improvement today as the country logged 12,514 fresh cases, which is 2.4% lower than yesterday. During the same period, 251 related fatalities were recorded.

At least 12,718 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered is 3,36,68,560.

Active cases account for 0.46 per cent of total cases, the lowest since March 2020. The active caseload stands at 1,58,817, which is the lowest in 248 days.



The weekly positivity rate of 1.17% per cent is less than two per cent for last 38 days. Daily positivity rate of 1.42 per cent is less than two per cent for the last 28 days.