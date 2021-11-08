11,451 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 5.5% Higher Than Yesterday: 10 Points

In the last 24 hours, Kerala logged 7,124 fresh infections - the highest recorded by any state. The southern state has been seeing the highest surge in the country for several weeks now. It has recorded 50,15,505 overall cases so far.

In Maharashtra, the state with the highest overall cases (66,17,654), 892 fresh infections were recorded.

Today, Chhath Puja is being celebrated in several parts of the country amid Covid restrictions.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.24 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

India's active caseload stands at 1,42,826; this is the lowest figure in 262 days. According to the Health Ministry data, active cases account for less than 1 per cent of the total cases, currently at .42 per cent - the lowest figure since March 2020.

The daily positivity rate - the number of people testing positive for every 100 Covid tests carried out - stands at 1.32 per cent; it has been less than 2% for last 35 days.

The government has said over 15 crore vaccine doses are available with states as it chases the goal to vaccinate all adults by the year-end.

So far, 108.47 crore vaccine doses have been given. In the last 24 hours, 23,84,906 doses were given.

Globally, the number of Covid cases are approaching the 250 million-mark as the surge from the Delta variant eases and more normal trade and tourism resume, news agency Reuters reported.