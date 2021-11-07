10,853 Fresh Covid Cases In India, Marginally Lower Than Yesterday: 10 Points

The daily test positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 1.18% less than 2% for last 34 days while the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.28% less than 2% for last 44 days.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.24 per cent which is at the highest mark since March 2020, the bulletin showed. With 12,432 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries in the country climbed to 3,37,49,900.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive crossed the 108-crore mark as over 25 lakh doses were administered yesterday.

Kerala logged 6,546 Covid cases yesterday with which the active cases in the state reached 72,876. During the same period,7,085 patients have recovered from the disease.

Maharashtra which has continued to witness a decline in the number of Covid cases registered 661 new infections yesterday. As 896 recoveries were recorded in the same period, recoveries outnumbered the number of new cases in the state which currently has 14,714 active cases.

Delhi registered 36 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent yesterday with which the number of cumulative cases rose to 14,40,071. The death count in the national capital stands at 25,091 as no new related death was registered during the same period.

Tamil Nadu added 862 new COVID-19 infections yesterday, pushing the overall tally to 27,08,230, while the death count in the state rose to 36,214 with 10 more deaths.

US company Ocugen announced this week that it had asked authorities for emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, which was developed in India, for ages 2 to 18.

Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, also gained emergency approval from the World Health Organization this week and has been cleared for use in at least 17 countries.