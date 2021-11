Coronavirus: India's active caseload stands at 1,40,638, lowest in 263 days.

India logged 10,126 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily rise since early February. 332 deaths linked to Covid were recorded since yesterday, taking the total deaths to 4,61,057.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.25 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

India's active caseload stands at 1,40,638, which is the lowest in 263 days.

The country has logged 3,43,66,987 cases since the start of the pandemic.