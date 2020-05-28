1.58 Lakh Coronavirus Cases Overall In India, 4,531 Deaths

Coronavirus cases in India crossed 1.5 lakh this week

India has reported 6,566 new novel coronavirus cases and 194 deaths in the past 24 hours. This is the second-highest number of deaths in a 24-hour period since the outbreak began. The total number of cases is now 1,58,333, the number of deaths linked to the infectious virus is 4,531 and the number of people who have recovered is 67,692, according to data from the Union Health Ministry this morning.

Earlier this week India became the tenth most affected country following four consecutive days of record spikes in daily cases and more than 6,000 new cases being reported every day since May 21.