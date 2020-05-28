Assam Chief Minister Makes COVID-19 Norms Mandatory In Flood Relief Camps

Sarbananda Sonowal has asked the state administration to impose strict maintenance of COVID-19 protocols.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked the state administration to impose strict maintenance of COVID-19 protocols in the flood relief camps across the state.

The instructions came after the Chief Minister held a series of review meetings with top officials of state disaster management force and other departments.

"The Chief Minister directed for ensuring all COVID-19 protocols like social distancing, hand washing, wearing of masks etc at the flood relief camps so that community spread of COVID-19 cases can be contained during the flood season," the Chief Minister's Office said.

Mr Sonowal directed the district administrations to ensure that no irregularities take place while distributing relief materials. He also issued directions for releasing of compensation within 48 hours by district administration for those losing life in floods.

The Chief Minister also apprised Governor Jadish Mukhi of the COVID-19 and flood situation in the state.

Till Wednesday, around 2.72 lakh people in state's 11 districts have been affected by the first wave of floods this year, officials said.

57 relief camps have been already set up across the state.

The disaster management force has already issued the standard operating guidelines in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 16 thousand people have already been moved to relief camps, largely in the worst-hit Goalpara district, where over 2.15 lakh people are affected, officials said.

One person has also died in the district.

On the other hand, Assam saw yet another spike in COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday, with 92 new cases reported in just 24 hours, taking the state total to 774.

Of the total, 680 are active cases, while 87 patients have been cured or discharged and four have lost their lives.