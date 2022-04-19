1,247 Fresh Covid Cases In India Today, Big Drop From Yesterday's Count

India recorded 1247 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, registering a drop of nearly 43 per cent from yesterday.

The country logged 2,183 new coronavirus infections yesterday, nearly double the cases reported on Sunday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

Underlining that the diligent reporting of data is critical to arrive at a meaningful understanding of the pandemic situation, the Centre asked Kerala to provide updated COVID-19 data daily.

The government noted that the state reporting figures after a gap of five days has skewed India's key pandemic monitoring indicators such as cases, deaths and positivity rate.