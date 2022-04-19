1,247 Fresh Covid Cases In India Today, Big Drop From Yesterday's Count

The country logged 2,183 new coronavirus infections yesterday, nearly double the cases reported on Sunday.

1,247 Fresh Covid Cases In India Today, Big Drop From Yesterday's Count
New Delhi:

India recorded 1247 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, registering a drop of nearly 43 per cent from yesterday.

The country logged 2,183 new coronavirus infections yesterday, nearly double the cases reported on Sunday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

Underlining that the diligent reporting of data is critical to arrive at a meaningful understanding of the pandemic situation, the Centre asked Kerala to provide updated COVID-19 data daily.

The government noted that the state reporting figures after a gap of five days has skewed India's key pandemic monitoring indicators such as cases, deaths and positivity rate. 

Also Read

.