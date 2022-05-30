Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 2,828 New Covid Cases, 14 Deaths In A Day

An increase of 779 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload.

With 2,828 new coronavirus infections being recorded in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,31,53,043, while the active cases increased to 17,087, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death count climbed to 5,24,586 with 14 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.56 per cent, according to the ministry.

May 30, 2022 06:02 (IST) Centre To Release Benefits Under 'PM CARES For Children'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release benefits under the 'PM CARES for Children' on Monday via video-conferencing, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said on Sunday.



The government had launched the initiative on May 29 last year to support children who lost parents, legal guardian, adoptive parents or surviving parent to COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to February 28, 2022.