Cops Will File 'Zero FIR': Punjab Minister As NRI Assaulted In Himachal

Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday said the Punjab Police will register a 'Zero FIR' in connection with assault on a Punjab-origin Non-Resident Indian (NRI), who alleged that he was beaten by a group of men over parking in Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie.

A 'Zero FIR' can be filed at any police station, irrespective of the place of incident or jurisdiction, and can later be transferred to the appropriate police station.

Dhaliwal's statement came in the wake of NRI Kawaljit Singh, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Amritsar, claiming that he was targeted as he was a Punjabi.

The Himachal Pradesh Police, however, has maintained the incident is not linked with any "inter-state or inter-community dispute." Dhaliwal, who on Sunday visited the hospital where Singh is under treatment, said, "I have asked the victim's family to give its statement to the police." He said he also tried to talk to the Director General of Police of Himachal Pradesh, who said he was out of the state.

Dhaliwal said that in a day or two, he would meet the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and the DGP and would hand over a copy of the FIR to them.

NRI Affairs Minister Dhaliwal said that every day, thousands of people from Punjab visit tourist places like Shimla, Manali, Kasauli, and Dalhousie, and such incidents were not good from the tourism perspective.

"The economy of Himachal Pradesh is also heavily dependent on tourism. Such incidents will create fear and doubt in the minds of tourists. Therefore, the Himachal government should seriously consider this incident and take strict action against the culprits," he said.

Singh and his Spanish wife, who had been living in Spain for 25 years, returned to Punjab recently. Singh said he had gone to Dalhousie with his wife and a relative a few days ago.

According to his allegations, he was attacked by a group of around 100 people following an argument over some parking issue.

He also accused the HP Police of showing apathy in the matter. However, an IPS officer from the state claimed such was not the case.

"Singh had come to Khajjiar in Chamba district and was doing palm reading for some women. Someone felt offended by this act and there was a scuffle. Later, both parties reached a compromise in front of the police," IG (Northern Range) Santosh Patial had said on Saturday.

"He had given in writing that he wanted no legal action and left," the officer said.

"There is nothing like an inter-state or inter-community dispute and tourists are welcome in Himachal," Patial said, dismissing the row as a stray incident.

On Saturday, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia also demanded the Himachal Pradesh government take action on the matter.

