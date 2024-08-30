Cops vs BJP Protesters At Metro Station Over RG Kar College Horror

Visuals showed protesters running inside the metro station as cops in riot gear chase them.

A dramatic scene unfolded in Kolkata today as police entered the Karunamoyee metro station to catch leaders from the BJP women's wing, protesting against the state's inaction after the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

The protesters had planned to march to the state women's commission office in Salt Lake, accusing it of partisanship since the discovery of the victim's body on August 9. However, the police intervened, chasing the protesters into the metro station and catching them one by one.

The procession obstructed by police also included senior BJP leaders including Agnimitra Paul, Debasree Choudhury, and Locket Chatterjee.

Earlier today, Bengal police halted another rally, detaining about 20 activists who were taken away in prison vans as they marched towards the commission's office at Karunamoyee.

The demonstrations took place weeks after the body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was discovered in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The brutal crime had sparked widespread outrage, with the BJP demanding justice and criticizing the ruling Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for alleged inaction.

In the aftermath of the incident, questions have been raised on how the accused Sanjoy Roy had unfettered access to every corner of the state-run hospital at all times of the day. Some reports have also said he would illegally arrange hospital beds and other facilities for patients in exchange for money.

Besides the Opposition BJP and the Left, the ruling party in Bengal has also drawn criticism from its ally Congress. Commenting on the incident, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said "The attempt to save the accused, instead of providing justice to the victim, raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration".