Cops Stopped Campaign, Alleges BJP's Bypoll Candidate Against Mamata Banerjee

Priyanka Tibrewal alleged she was not allowed to campaign in some pockets. File

BJP candidate for Bhabanipur Assembly bypoll Priyanka Tibrewal entered into an altercation with police personnel today, after she was allegedly stopped from door-to-door campaigning.

Ms Tibrewal, who is up against Trinamool supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the September 30 bypoll, said she would approach the Election Commission against the "police action".

A police officer stationed in the area said she was asked not to be accompanied by a large group of people in view of the COVID-19 situation, but "she kept on arguing with the personnel".

Ms Tibrewal, however, alleged that she was not allowed to undertake campaigning in certain pockets of the area, even in small groups, by policemen and Trinamool supporters.

"The police stopped me from interacting with voters. I will move the Election Commission soon against this conduct of the police. I will also request the poll panel not to keep on duty the officer-in-charge of Bhabanipur police station on the day of the by-election," she said.

Reacting to her allegations, West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim, who is at the forefront of campaigning for the Trinamool supremo, said, "Tibrewal is sure of her defeat in Bhabanipur, and that is why she is staging a drama."